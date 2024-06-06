Delhi news: Police said the accused Syrian national acted as a carrier to supply fake medicines between Turkey, Egypt, and India.

A Syrian national and three others were arrested in Delhi for their allegedly manufacturing and supplying fake cancer or diabetes medicines to international markets, officials on Thursday said.

The Syrian national, identified as Monir Ahamd (54), allegedly supplied medicines to Turkey, Egypt and India. "The other accused were identified as Naveen Arya, (40), Saurabh Garg (34) and Karan Khaneja (27)," police were quoted by PTI as saying.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Rakesh Paweriya said police also seized multiple international-brand life savings fake cancer/diabetes medicines worth crores of rupees.

The officer further said that the cyber cell of the crime branch recieved information regarding the sale of spurious and unregistered lifesaving drugs in the Delhi NCR area.

"On April 4, a raid was conducted at Shree Ram International Traders in Bhagirath Palace where stock of various imported drugs along with other trade stock worth almost ₹1.5 crore was found," the officer said.

Police seized the stock and revealed that the owner of the shop, Arya, was selling spurious lifesaving drugs.

"Another raid was conducted at a separate medicine vendor in Daryaganj. During the search, suspicious stock of various imported drugs along with other trade stock worth around ₹2.5 crore were found," the DCP said.

Police said the seized medicines were not authorised for sale and distribution in India.

How police nabbed Syrian national and other Police said that during the investigation, it was revealed that the syndicate is being operated in connivance with foreign nationals. "An information was received that a Syrian national was coming to Delhi for the deal of fake medicines," the DCP told PTI.

Upon receiving the information, police laid a trap at New Delhi Railway Station on May 14, and Monir Ahmad was apprehended. The DCP said Monir Ahmad told police that he acted as a carrier to supply fake medicines between Turkey, Egypt, and India .

Ahmad reportedly said he was regularly involved in supplying Turkish and Egyptian medicines to India and Indian medicines to the two countries.

He disclosed about his frequent visits to the medical market in Bhagirath Place and that he used to supply the imported medicines to Naveen Arya, Saurabh Garg and Karan Khaneja, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)

