Fake companies, 11 SIM cards and cheque books: How cops busted cybercrime network providing fake services in Bengaluru

Bangalore City Police Department's Central Crime Branch (CCB) and the Cyber Crime Police Station have busted a large cybercrime network which was providing fake online legal services to citizens who were victims of cyber fraud, reported PTI.

The report added that based on a complaint lodged through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, the operation was launched on 12 February 2025, at the Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station. It was alleged that the complainant was cheated of ₹1.5 crore by being lured into installing a solar plant.

The victim discovered a website called "Quickmoto Legal Service" while searching online for legal help to recover his lost money. Soon several telecallers who are self-proclaimed representatives contacted him and he lost another 12.5 lakhs in stages.

How cops busted cybercrime network: Later, the case was transferred to the CCB and a special team was formed under the leadership of Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Ajay Hillori. During the probe, it was found that the company "quickmoto legal" was not present at the address. Also, a call centre operating under the name "India Legal Service" in Kasthurinagar, Bangalore, was under operation.

The probe further pointed out that several tele callers were employed and the cyber fraud victims were being called using VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) based application called Zoiper-5.

Also, the police came to know that he accused's brother, who was based in Dubai, had set up several fake companies and built a casual network for online fraud. He set up a fake company called "India Legal" in Kasthurinagar, where he hired 12 telecallers and cheated the cyber victims by promising to refund their money.

The police produced the prime accused before the court and remanded in 7-day police custody.

What was found during raid: When the premises at 7 locations were searched, 10 computer hard disks, seals of fake companies, lease agreements, check books, and other documents were seized. Additionally, one mobile phone, 1 CPU, 11 Vodafone SIM cards, and SIP trunk server system data items were seized.

The police confirmed the organisation is involved in illegal financial transactions worth crores of rupees, and over 29 cases across India have been registered against this network on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

Meanwhile, a probe to identify and trace more individuals involved in this network is underway and is being led by Crime Branch's DCP, Raja Imam Qasim. He, along with the technical assistance of the Department of Telecommunications and in collaboration with Tata Teleservices, have tracked down the accused and arrested them.

Also Read | Indian firms tighten AI defences as cybercrime gets more sophisticated

The Bangalore Police informed that the operation was planned by Bangalore City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh, under the command of Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ajay Hilori and under the supervision of DCP Crime, Raja Imam Kasim.