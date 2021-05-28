As the country deals with the second wave of coronavirus, cyber fraudsters have cropped up to con people who are looking to get themselves tested for Covid-19.

The fast-spreading infection has led to a heavy rush at civic and state-run hospitals. Due to this, many citizens are opting for private laboratories for Covid-related tests, say officials.

People are trying to search for nearby private labs through their phones and computers.

The scammers take advantage of the situation and pose to offer a home visit to collect samples. They then cheat patients by either sending a fake negative report or going untraceable.

In light of this, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale on Friday urged citizens to get their Covid-19 tests done only at ICMR-approved laboratories.

Nagrale took to Twitter to create awareness about Covid-19-related tests and how to save oneself from getting fleeced.

"Testing Times! Cyber criminals, taking advantage of rising demand for Covid-19 tests, are posing to be lesser known labs providing testing - even going to the extent of collecting samples and then sending no or fake reports," the Mumbai top cop said from his official Twitter handle.

To check if the person contacting them for tests is genuine or a fraudster, Nagrale asked people 'fraud' word before a specific lab while searching it online before booking any appointment.

This is expected to help people get an idea about the lab's past record and if it was involved in any fraudulent activities.

Frauds involving vaccine, drugs, donations

While one can only book vaccine appointments through CoWIN or Aarogya Setu currently, cybercriminals have started releasing apps with the name of these portals.

There have been instances where cybercriminals made fake websites asking people to pre-book vaccines by paying upfront. Bogus websites have been selling drugs like Remdesivir that are in short supply.

Scammers even stole data pretending to be government officials wanting to track the progress of those who are vaccinated.

To save themselves from such situations, people should look at the creator of an app while downloading it and verify whether it’s from an official source.

For possible frauds in the name of online charities, people should preferably donate money to an established NGO. For individual initiatives, one should send money only to people you can trust.

Criminals are known to have used hacked Facebook or Twitter accounts and reached out to followers or people on the friends’ list and asked for monetary help. Avoid sending money to someone unless you have confirmed it’s the same person seeking help.

