Fake currency notes worth 2.98 lakh seized in Malda, two arrested

The Special Task Force of West Bengal Police seized fake Indian currency notes with a face value of ₹2.98 lakh from the possession of two persons in Malda district, the police said on Sunday
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Fake Indian currency notes worth ₹2 lakh were seized by Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police from two persons in Malda district, the police reported on Sunday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Fake Indian currency notes worth ₹2 lakh were seized by Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police from two persons in Malda district, the police reported on Sunday.
STF undertook this action on the basis of a tip-off. Force personnel apprehended two persons Tayab Ansari (37) and Mansur Ali (30) from Tulsidanga area under Gazole police station on Friday.
STF undertook this action on the basis of a tip-off. Force personnel apprehended two persons Tayab Ansari (37) and Mansur Ali (30) from Tulsidanga area under Gazole police station on Friday.
The fake currency notes seized from the duo by the police were in the denomination of ₹500 and accounted worth ₹2.98 lakh.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The fake currency notes seized from the duo by the police were in the denomination of ₹500 and accounted worth ₹2.98 lakh.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The police said that a case has been lodged at Gazole police station in this regard.
The police said that a case has been lodged at Gazole police station in this regard.
NIA court convicted a fake currency supplier in 2019 case 2 days ago
Earlier on 2 September, a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Patna on Thursday convicted a Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) trafficker in a case registered in 2019.
NIA court convicted a fake currency supplier in 2019 case 2 days ago
Earlier on 2 September, a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Patna on Thursday convicted a Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) trafficker in a case registered in 2019.
The court convicted Julkar Sheikh pertaining to FICN seizure having a face value of ₹4 lakh from the possession of the accused by Bihar Police on 2 February, 2019.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The court convicted Julkar Sheikh pertaining to FICN seizure having a face value of ₹4 lakh from the possession of the accused by Bihar Police on 2 February, 2019.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The accused had been convicted under charges of 489B and 489C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 120B read with 489B of IPC. The quantum of punishment against him would be pronounced by the NIA court, Patna on 8 September.
The accused had been convicted under charges of 489B and 489C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 120B read with 489B of IPC. The quantum of punishment against him would be pronounced by the NIA court, Patna on 8 September.