Fake embassy case: ‘Westarctica diplomat’ Harsh Vardhan Jain linked to godman, Saudi arms dealer, and ₹300 crore fraud

An investigation against Harsh Vardhan Jain, arrested for running an illegal embassy in Ghaziabad, has revealed potential links to a ₹300 crore scam, a controversial “godman” Chandraswami, and a Saudi arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi.

Jain was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) on July 22, after conducting raids at his rented bungalow in Ghaziabad's Kavinagar area. During the raid, a fake embassy (Westarctica) setup was discovered, ₹44.7 lakh was recovered in cash, along with multiple foreign currencies, fake diplomatic passports, 18 forged diplomatic number plates, and seals purportedly from the Ministry of External Affairs, and firms in 34 countries.

What led cops to probe Jain's “godman”, Khashoggi connection? A senior police officer, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told PTI that police are also looking into Jain's liaisoning network. “His association and photographs with international arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi have surfaced during the preliminary probe,” the officer said.

"Authorities suspect there may be a counter-intelligence angle involved, and several incriminating documents have been recovered," the officer added.

According to a Hindustan Times report, pictures of Jain with the controversial “godman” Chandraswami were also recovered during the raid at his Ghaziabad home.

Chandraswami gained prominence in the 80s and 90s and was considered to be the spiritual adviser of three former prime ministers – PV Narasimha Rao, Chandra Shekhar, and VP Singh.

However, Chandraswami was arrested in 1996 in connection with financial irregularities. He was also accused of funding the assassination of Rahul Gandhi. A raid at Chandraswami's ashram also revealed his links to arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi.

How is Jain connected to Chandraswami, Khashoggi and ₹ 300 crore scam? During the probe, the UP ATS found that Chandraswami had introduced Jain to Khashoggi and Ahsan Ali Sayed in 2000 in London. Sayed allegedly worked with the fake diplomat to open 25 shell companies which were used for brokering deals, the HT reported quoted UP Police additional director general (ADG), Law and Order, Amitabh Yash, as saying.

Sayed also operated a company called Western Advisory Group, based out of Switzerland, which worked with other companies to help them procure loans in exchange for brokerage.

According to an NDTV report, the company allegedly collected brokerage worth nearly ₹300 crore and Syed fled from the country. He was arrested in London in 2022.

Cops are now looking into the degree of Jain's involvement in the ₹300 crore scam on Swiss territory. Given his links to Khashoggi, UP STF Additional Superintendent of Police Kumar Mishra said Jain's involvement in arms dealing is also under investigation.

'Westarctica' issues ‘official statement’ The police have also taken note of a purported “official statement” issued by “Westarctica” on Friday in which the micronation (a self-declared entity but unregonised officially) distanced itself from Harsh Vardhan Jain, new agency PTI reported.

"Jain was an authorised representative engaging in unauthorised activities," the statement from "Westarctica" said, clarifying that while Jain held the honourary title of "Honorary Consul to India" after making a donation in 2016, he was "never granted ambassadorial status".

Founded in 2001 by former US Navy intelligence analyst Travis McHenry, "Westarctica" functions primarily as an environmental advocacy nonprofit registered in the US, with tax-exempt status since 2018, the report added.

"Although they have issued a statement but its status as a nation is unrecognised therefore the statement holds zero value for us. However, we are getting it legally vetted for further perusal," a police officer, involved in the probe, told PTI.

Jain had also styled himself as an ambassador to other fictitious entities like "Saborga", "Paulovia" and "Lodonia", allegedly defrauding individuals under the pretense of offering overseas jobs and visas.

