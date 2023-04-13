'Fake encounter': Akhilesh Yadav after gangster Atiq Ahmed's son's killing

Criticising the encounter of gangster Atiq Ahmed's son Asad Ahmed in the Umesh Pal murder case, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav called it to be a fake encounter. He also said that the BJP doesn't believe in judiciary and is trying to divert public's attention from actual issues.

In his latest tweet, he said that by doing fake encounter, BJP government is trying to divert the attention from real issues. He also added that the saffron party doesn't believe in the court at all. He demanded for a thorough investigation of the recent encounters and said that culprits should not be spared.

“By doing false encounters, the BJP government is trying to divert attention from the real issues. The BJP does not believe in the court at all. Today's and recent encounters should also be thoroughly investigated and the culprits should not be spared. The power does not have the right to decide what is right or wrong," tweeted Akhilesh Yadav in Hindi.

झूठे एनकाउंटर करके भाजपा सरकार सच्चे मुद्दों से ध्यान भटकाना चाह रही है। भाजपाई न्यायालय में विश्वास ही नहीं करते हैं। आजके व हालिया एनकाउंटरों की भी गहन जाँच-पड़ताल हो व दोषियों को छोड़ा न जाए। सही-गलत के फ़ैसलों का अधिकार सत्ता का नहीं होता है।



— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 13, 2023

Asad Ahmed, son of jailed gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, was the prime accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. He was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday. Along with Asad, another gangster, Ghulam was also killed in the encounter.

The recent encounter of the gangster has received diverse reactions from across the nation. However, opposition parties are lashing out at the BJP in unison.

‘Will the BJP also shoot those who killed Junaid and Nasir’ questions Asaduddin Owaisi

The President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Asaduddin Owaisi, also targeted the BJP for doing encounters in the name of religion. He accused the party of weakening the rule of law and do encounter of the Indian Constitution.

“Will the BJP also shoot those who killed Junaid and Nasir? No, because you (BJP) do encounters in the name of religion. You want to weaken the rule of law, do encounter of the Constitution," said AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi in Telangana's Nizamabad.

— ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2023

He also added that the party wants to weaken the rule of law. He questioned the role of judges, public prosecutors, court, and other channels at the time of over-activism of the BJP in the name of encounters.

He even demanded to shut the court if the BJP wants to do justice with the help of bullet. Moreover, he also reminded the ruling party of ensuring punishment to the criminals and murderers instead of “demolishing their houses with bulldozers and doing encounters".