'Fake encounter': Akhilesh Yadav after gangster Atiq Ahmed's son's killing

'Fake encounter': Akhilesh Yadav after gangster Atiq Ahmed's son's killing2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 05:36 PM IST
Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav has called the encounter of Atiq Ahmed's son by STF to be a ‘fake act of BJP to divert attention from real issues’. Other opposition party leaders like Asaduddin Owaisi have also criticed the encounter of Atiq Ahmed's son
Criticising the encounter of gangster Atiq Ahmed's son Asad Ahmed in the Umesh Pal murder case, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav called it to be a fake encounter. He also said that the BJP doesn't believe in judiciary and is trying to divert public's attention from actual issues.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×