'Fake figures': Delhi LG responds to AAP's KVIC lounge allegation

KVIC India has issued a letter categorically stating that the entire cost of execution of the project of its Mumbai Lounge was ₹27.3 lakh, contrary to fake figures being touted by leaders of a political party, LG office said
Hitting back at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the office of Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena accused the party of "citing fake figures" on a KVIC lounge in Mumbai to attack him. This is in the context of AAP alleging Saxena of misusing his position to award an interior design contract to his daughter at a Khadi lounge in Mumbai when he was the chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission.
LG office in its official Twitter handle said, "The @kvicindia has issued a letter categorically stating that the entire cost of execution of the project of its Mumbai Lounge was ₹27.3 lakh, contrary to fake figures being touted by leaders of a political party."
Earlier today, addressing a press conference, AAP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh demanded that legal proceedings be initiated against Saxena for allegedly awarding the contract to his daughter Shivangi Saxena in violation of the law.
"LG V K Saxena, during his term as KVIC chairman, misused his position and awarded a contract for interior designing of a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter. In awarding the contract, he violated the provisions of the KVIC Act 1961," Singh charged.
He said the prime minister should immediately sack Saxena as the Delhi LG and legal action should be taken against him for illegally awarding the contract to his daughter.
The AAP is holding consultations with its senior lawyers and preparing to approach the court in the matter, Singh said.
The LG had on Thursday attacked AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accusing him of resorting to "diversionary tactics and false accusations" after he flagged various issues, including irregularities in the government's excise policy.
