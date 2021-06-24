Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty on Wednesday claimed to have been duped by a man who posed as an IAS officer and requested the actor-turned-politician to be present at a COVID-19 vaccination drive organised by him in West Bengal's capital city Kolkata.

The TMC MP said she had attended the drive and even got herself vaccinated there to encourage people to take the COVID-19 vaccinations to contain the spread of the virus.

Based on a complaint by Chakraborty the Kolkata Police has also arrested a man identified as Debanjan Dev who had approached Chakraborty posing as an IAS officer.

"He said that he was running a special drive for transgenders and specially-abled persons and requested for my presence," the MP said.

"I took Covishield vaccine at the camp to motivate people for taking jabs. But I never received a confirmation message from CoWIN," she said.

Mimi lodged a complaint with Kolkata Police and the accused was arrested.

"The accused was using a car with a blue beacon fake sticker," the TMC MP added.

The person, identified as Debanjan Deb, had set up the free inoculation camp introducing himself as a joint municipal commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

"Several people were administered Covid vaccines at the camp for which he had no permission from the KMC," he said.

"We have sent the vaccine samples for forensic tests. If these turn out to be fake, we will have to ask all those who have been inoculated there to take the jab again," the officer added.

Chakraborty said she was in doubt after being inoculated as she did not receive the customary SMS that is sent to people after they are administered a dose.

"I had got an invite to the camp, where I was told members of the third gender will also be inoculated. When I did not receive the message after my vaccination, I immediately stopped the entire process at the camp and informed the police," Chakraborty said.

Outgoing Mayor and Chairman of the KMC Board of Administrators Firhad Hakim said if any official of the municipal corporation is found to be involved in the matter, the person will face strict action.

Police have recovered a "fake identity card" and impounded a four-wheeler from the possession of the accused.

*With inputs from ANI and PTI

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

