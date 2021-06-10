1 min read.Updated: 10 Jun 2021, 01:35 PM ISTLivemint
The minister said that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had issued a clarification on the morphed sign in 2019 as well when it had resurfaced on social media
An old image of a mistranslated airport sign has started doing rounds on the internet again.
The image reads "Farsh par khaana sakht mana hai," translating to "Eating on the floor is strictly prohibited." However, the translation mentioned is "Eating carpet is strictly prohibited." The word "on" remains missing.