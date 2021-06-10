Subscribe
Home >News >India >'Fake images': Aviation minister Hardeep Puri's clarification on viral airport photo

'Fake images': Aviation minister Hardeep Puri's clarification on viral airport photo

1 min read . 01:35 PM IST Livemint

The minister said that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had issued a clarification on the morphed sign in 2019 as well when it had resurfaced on social media

An old image of a mistranslated airport sign has started doing rounds on the internet again.

The image reads "Farsh par khaana sakht mana hai," translating to "Eating on the floor is strictly prohibited." However, the translation mentioned is "Eating carpet is strictly prohibited." The word "on" remains missing.

The image reads "Farsh par khaana sakht mana hai," translating to "Eating on the floor is strictly prohibited." However, the translation mentioned is "Eating carpet is strictly prohibited." The word "on" remains missing.

Several internet users have discovered it on Twitter and went ahead to tag the Airport Authority of India (AAI).

Following this, Union aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri took it upon himself to tweet a clarification, stating that the image is morphed.

The minister also that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had issued a clarification on the morphed sign in 2019 as well when it had resurfaced on social media.

"Listen people. This is a morphed image doing the rounds since 2015," wrote Puri.

"Let us all do a bit of due diligence before putting such things out. Fake images and morphed pictures don't do any good to people who are posting them," he added.

According to reports, the image can be traced back to 2015, when the sign was actually photographed by businessman Justin Ross Lee.

Lee had then shared it on Facebook. According to his post, the picture had been taken at Chennai International Airport.

In 2019, actress Shabana Azmi had also shared a photo of the airport sign on Instagram, after which the AAI had flagged it as fake.

"Since 2015, this morphed image shown has been doing rounds time and again. Requesting everyone not to circulate any such photographs without proper fact-checking," the AAI had said.

