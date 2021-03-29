Fake meat startup raises $335 million to fund global ambitions

One of Kruythoff’s priorities will be to take Livekindly’s Oumph! brand -- whose soy-based products can be transformed into anything from burgers to tikka masala and hoisin taco -- to new regions including Germany, South Africa and later the U.S. It introduced Fry’s and LikeMeat to the U.S. earlier this month, and wants to take the latter brand into China. The company also plans to bolster its manufacturing network.