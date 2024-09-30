Fake names, fake Indian passports: How Pakistani family stayed in Delhi, Bengaluru for 10 years

A Pakistani national and his family were arrested in Bengaluru for living illegally in India under false identities for six years. The police discovered they had been using fake documents and are investigating their activities, including supplying materials to a garage.

Livemint
Published30 Sep 2024, 09:26 PM IST
A Pakistani national, along with his wife and two others, has been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly residing illegally in India under false identities for the past ten years.
A Pakistani national, along with his wife and two others, has been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly residing illegally in India under false identities for the past ten years.

Pakistani family arrested in Bengaluru: A Pakistani national, along with his wife and two others, has been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly residing illegally in India under false identities for the past ten years. The Pakistani family had been living in Delhi since 2014, before they moved to the Karnataka capital in 2018.

The police conducted a raid in Jigani on the outskirts of the city, leading to the apprehension of the family.

Also Read | World’s most powerful passports 2024: Where does India stand?

Pakistani Family arrested in Bengaluru

The investigation revealed that the wife of the Pakistani national is from Bangladesh.

The couple, who got married in Dhaka, reportedly moved to Delhi in 2014 before relocating to Bengaluru in 2018. The two others arrested are the Pakistani national's in-laws.

“Our Jigani Inspector investigated a matter and registered a case. Four family members were residing here illegally with the help of fraudulent documents. Now, a case has been registered and those four people are being interrogated,” a senior police officer stated.

Also Read | 10 most influential passports in 2024: Find out India’s spot

Fake Passport, Fake Documents

The Pakistani family had been living in a rented house in Jigani for six years, allegedly acquiring identity documents under fake names.

The police are currently interrogating the Pakistani man to uncover his network and activities.

“We have collected details about them and are investigating the case. They were supplying materials to a garage, but that needs to be investigated,” the officer added.

Also Read | Indian passport second cheapest in the world, next only to UAE’s: Study

India Government’s Concern and Investigation

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara addressed the situation, highlighting the need for a thorough investigation. “How did they come? Why did they all come? All these will be investigated. If they had been in India for the past ten years… if this is true, why could the Intelligence Agencies not track them?” he queried.

He emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting that the Pakistani family even managed to obtain an Indian passport.

“In that case, obtaining Aadhaar is nothing for them. They changed their names and were running a restaurant as well,” Parameshwara remarked.

The investigation continues as authorities seek to determine the full extent of the family's activities and the implications of their fraudulent residency in India.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Sep 2024, 09:26 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaFake names, fake Indian passports: How Pakistani family stayed in Delhi, Bengaluru for 10 years

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    168.30
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    1.8 (1.08%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    369.30
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    2 (0.54%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    137.50
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    1.6 (1.18%)

    NTPC share price

    443.00
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    5.45 (1.25%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    958.65
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    77.5 (8.8%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,775.00
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    589.35 (8.2%)

    JM Financial share price

    151.40
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    8.65 (6.06%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    14,342.20
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    703.8 (5.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.