Fake NCC camp, fake persons: Teen sexually assaulted, girls harassed 'at camp' in Tamil Nadu

A fake NCC camp in Tamil Nadu led to the assault of a 13-year-old girl and harassment of others. Eight people, including Sivaraman – the district youth wing secretary of Naam Tamilar Katchi – were arrested.

Published19 Aug 2024, 07:45 PM IST
Eight people, including Sivaraman, have been arrested in connection with the case, as per reports.
Eight people, including Sivaraman, have been arrested in connection with the case, as per reports.

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted and some others were harassed at a 'fake' National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp held recently at a private school in Tamil Nadu.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the girl was allegedly assaulted by Sivaraman, the district youth wing secretary of Naam Tamilar Katchi. It is a regional political group in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district.

The report added that eight people, including Sivaraman, have been arrested in connection with the case.

The camp was organised from 5 August to 9 August with 41 boys and girls. A senior official was quoted in the report as saying that during one of the night shifts, Sivaraman assaulted the girl.

The school's principal, Sathish Kumar, was also told about the incident by the girl, but no action was taken. She later talked about it to her parents.

At least four other girls have said that they were harassed by Sivaraman and others.

After the story was reported, the NCC issued a statement saying that the people involved had no connection with the organisation.

"On 19 August, an incident of alleged sexual harassment of schoolgirls attending a fake NCC camp by fake NCC persons in Bargur, Krishnagiri district Tamil Nadu was reported in the media," the statement said.

"The reported incident does not pertain to any of the institutions registered/enrolled with the NCC. The personnel involved in the alleged incident have no connection with the NCC," it added.

The NCC also said that it did not organise any camp in Krishnagiri District.

"This News is an unequivocal misinformation and obscuration of facts with a potential to be misconstrued as involvement of NCC personnel," it said in the statement shared by news agency ANI.

The IE report said that Sivaraman has been arrested by the police and is currently at a hospital due to injuries sustained during his arrest.

First Published:19 Aug 2024, 07:45 PM IST
