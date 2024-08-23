Fake NCC camp sexual assault: Prime suspect in case dies by suicide after consuming rat poison

The prime accused in a Tamil Nadu fake NCC camp sexual assault case, Sivaraman, died by suicide. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has ordered a Special Investigation Team to expedite the probe. Sivaraman was among 11 arrested for organizing the fake camp.

Published23 Aug 2024, 12:21 PM IST
Prime suspect of an alleged assault of a girl at a fake girls NCC camp died by suicide.
Prime suspect of an alleged assault of a girl at a fake girls NCC camp died by suicide.(HT_PRINT)

Fake NCC Camp sexual assault: The prime accused in the sexual assault case of a school girl at a fake NCC camp in Tamil Nadu's Bargur allegedly died by suicide, a police official told PTI on Friday.

According to the report, the prime accused, Sivaraman, died after he consumed rat poison ahead of his arrest on August 19. Later, he was admitted to the Government Medical College hospital in Krishnagiri. Sivaraman was among 11 people, including the school authorities, who were arrested by the Bargur All Women police for organising a fake NCC camp.

Sivaraman was earlier admitted to the Government Medical College hospital in Krishnagiri after he fractured his leg while attempting to escape from the police in the case. After some time, he was referred to the Government Medical College hospital in Krishnagiri, where he was undergoing treatment for fracturing his legs. The accused succumbed to his health complications after his condition worsened today. Apart from Sivaraman, police had arrested ten people, including school authorities in the case.

Fake NCC Camp in Tamil Nadu

Sivaraman had no connection with the National Cadet Corps, a voluntary tri-services organisation for school and college students that includes the Army, Navy and Air Force. However, he allegedly pretended of organising a fake NCC Camp for school girls.

As many as 41 students, including seventeen girls had participated in the fake NCC camp. One of the students who took part in the fake NCC camp was allegedly sexually assaulted and several girls were allegedly abused.

The incident came to light after the girl narrated the incident to her parents, who decided to file a police complaint for the same. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin ordered constituting a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter. The SIT team-led by senior IPS officer K Bhavaneeswari will expedite the probe into the matter within 15 days and file charge-sheet within 60 days.

First Published:23 Aug 2024, 12:21 PM IST
