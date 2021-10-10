The video circulating on social media showing army personnel standing with civilians saying that Punjab regiment soldiers are protesting with farmers is 'fake news', the Indian Army said on Sunday.

The ex-servicemen of the unit had arranged tea for the serving personnel while they were moving from one location to another, said the Army officials as per news agency ANI.

"A video is circulating on social media showing Indian Army jawans standing with civilians under a tent saying that Punjab regiment soldiers are protesting with some farmers. This is fake news," an army official was quoted as saying.

He further said: “Ex-servicemen of the unit had arranged tea for the serving personnel while they were moving from one location to another."

Thousands of farmers mainly from Punjab and Haryana have been protesting since November 26 last year against the three farm laws enacted by the Centre.

While protests have been happening in some other states too, Punjab and Haryana are leading the fight against the Centre.

