While talking on the issues of internal security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need of developing technologies that can check the spread of fake news and said a piece of single fake news has the capability to snowball into a matter of national concern. He stressed the need of educating people about the analyses and verification of information before they forward it to others.
"One should think 10 times before forwarding any information and verify it before believing it. Every platform has tools to verify any information. If you will browse through different sources, you will get a new version of it," the prime minister said while addressing the 'Chintan Shivir' which included home ministers of various states.
Prime Minister lamented the losses our country faced due to the fake news about job reservations. "We have to come up with technological advancement to prevent the spreading of fake news," he said.
He also pointed out the multiple possibilities of social media and stressed that one should not just use it as a source to spread and receive information.
During his address, he also emphasized the need for a technology mission for police that will enable all states with the best technology and cooperation for crime prevention. He said that in today's times' criminals are globalized and "we need to be ten steps ahead" of them (criminals).
"That is why mutual cooperation between state agencies and between central and state agencies is becoming crucial," Modi said.
He mentioned cybercrime and the use of drones for smuggling drugs and weapons and stressed that government must keep updating to the latest technologies to tackle such high-tech crimes. "The law and order system can be improved with the help of smart technology," he said.
The Prime Minister also expressed confidence in providing the best technology to law-enforcement agencies and affirmed that with the advent of 5G, the process will become much faster.
"With the help of 5G, the performance of facial recognition technology, automatic number plate recognition technology, drone, and CCTV related technology, are going to improve manifolds," Modi said.
