Never believe everything you see on the internet. Veteran businessman Ratan Tata shared an example of this adage on his Instagram handle today. The Tata Sons' Chairman Emeritus clarified that a sensational statement on Aadhaar, alcohol and food subsidies being circulated on social media with his name and image was actually fake news.

The post in question appeared on Facebook, a screenshot of which Tata shared on Friday. It wrongly quoted him saying that “Liquor sales should be sold through Aadhaar card. Government food subsidies should be stopped for alcohol buyers. Those who have the facility to buy alcohol can definitely buy food. When we give them free food they pay and buy alcohol. (sic)"

Strangely, the post misspelled the renowned businessman's first name as “Rathan". They did add three heart emojis at the end of the text, followed by an image of Tata.

Tata shared a screengrab of the post in his Instagram story without disclosing the name of the person or group behind it. He simply captioned it: “This was not said by me. Thank you."

View Full Image Screengrab of Ratan Tata's Instagram story clarifying on the statement

Ratan Tata maintains an active presence on Instagram, sharing moments from his day or reminiscing about his fond memories. His last post was a picture of him and JRD Tata standing beside a Tata Estate station wagon, that was a crucial milestone in the Indian automotive history.

