Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Fake News: Hot take on Aadhaar, alcohol, subsidies falsely quoted to Ratan Tata

Fake News: Hot take on Aadhaar, alcohol, subsidies falsely quoted to Ratan Tata

Premium
“This was not said by me,” said Ratan Tata.
1 min read . 06:14 PM IST Livemint

Ratan Tata took to Instagram to clarify that a controversial statement alcohol buyers should be asked to produce Aadhaar cards and denied food subsidies was fake

Never believe everything you see on the internet. Veteran businessman Ratan Tata shared an example of this adage on his Instagram handle today. The Tata Sons' Chairman Emeritus clarified that a sensational statement on Aadhaar, alcohol and food subsidies being circulated on social media with his name and image was actually fake news.

Never believe everything you see on the internet. Veteran businessman Ratan Tata shared an example of this adage on his Instagram handle today. The Tata Sons' Chairman Emeritus clarified that a sensational statement on Aadhaar, alcohol and food subsidies being circulated on social media with his name and image was actually fake news.

The post in question appeared on Facebook, a screenshot of which Tata shared on Friday. It wrongly quoted him saying that “Liquor sales should be sold through Aadhaar card. Government food subsidies should be stopped for alcohol buyers. Those who have the facility to buy alcohol can definitely buy food. When we give them free food they pay and buy alcohol. (sic)"

The post in question appeared on Facebook, a screenshot of which Tata shared on Friday. It wrongly quoted him saying that “Liquor sales should be sold through Aadhaar card. Government food subsidies should be stopped for alcohol buyers. Those who have the facility to buy alcohol can definitely buy food. When we give them free food they pay and buy alcohol. (sic)"

Strangely, the post misspelled the renowned businessman's first name as “Rathan". They did add three heart emojis at the end of the text, followed by an image of Tata.

Strangely, the post misspelled the renowned businessman's first name as “Rathan". They did add three heart emojis at the end of the text, followed by an image of Tata.

Also Read: Indian billionaire wants people to learn from Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani

Also Read: Indian billionaire wants people to learn from Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani

Tata shared a screengrab of the post in his Instagram story without disclosing the name of the person or group behind it. He simply captioned it: “This was not said by me. Thank you."

Tata shared a screengrab of the post in his Instagram story without disclosing the name of the person or group behind it. He simply captioned it: “This was not said by me. Thank you."

View Full Image
Screengrab of Ratan Tata's Instagram story clarifying on the statement
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Screengrab of Ratan Tata's Instagram story clarifying on the statement
Click on the image to enlarge

Ratan Tata maintains an active presence on Instagram, sharing moments from his day or reminiscing about his fond memories. His last post was a picture of him and JRD Tata standing beside a Tata Estate station wagon, that was a crucial milestone in the Indian automotive history.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Ratan Tata maintains an active presence on Instagram, sharing moments from his day or reminiscing about his fond memories. His last post was a picture of him and JRD Tata standing beside a Tata Estate station wagon, that was a crucial milestone in the Indian automotive history.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!