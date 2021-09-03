Fake News: Hot take on Aadhaar, alcohol, subsidies falsely quoted to Ratan Tata

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ratan Tata took to Instagram to clarify that a controversial statement alcohol buyers should be asked to produce Aadhaar cards and denied food subsidies was fake
Never believe everything you see on the internet. Veteran businessman Ratan Tata shared an example of this adage on his Instagram handle today. The Tata Sons' Chairman Emeritus clarified that a sensational statement on Aadhaar, alcohol and food subsidies being circulated on social media with his name and image was actually fake news.
The post in question appeared on Facebook, a screenshot of which Tata shared on Friday. It wrongly quoted him saying that “Liquor sales should be sold through Aadhaar card. Government food subsidies should be stopped for alcohol buyers. Those who have the facility to buy alcohol can definitely buy food. When we give them free food they pay and buy alcohol. (sic)"
Tata shared a screengrab of the post in his Instagram story without disclosing the name of the person or group behind it. He simply captioned it: “This was not said by me. Thank you."
Click on the image to enlarge
Ratan Tata maintains an active presence on Instagram, sharing moments from his day or reminiscing about his fond memories. His last post was a picture of him and JRD Tata standing beside a Tata Estate station wagon, that was a crucial milestone in the Indian automotive history.
