Fake or real: Here is how to check if your 500 note is genuine

The government has said that those ₹500 currency notes in the proximity of Mahatma Gandhi's image to the green stripe on a ₹500 bank note does not indicate whether the currency is fake or not. In a social media post, the official Press Information Bureau's Fact Check handle has dismissed rumours. In a tweet (originally in Hindi), PIB said, “It is being claimed in a message that the ₹ 500 note in which the green stripe is not near the RBI governor's signature but near the picture of Gandhi ji is fake. This assertion is false. According to RBI both types of notes are valid."

