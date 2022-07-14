Fake or real: Here is how to check if your 500 note is genuine

PIB fact check busts rumours claiming currency notes of ₹500 are fake in which the proximity of the green strip is not near to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor's signature
The government has said that those ₹500 currency notes in the proximity of Mahatma Gandhi's image to the green stripe on a ₹500 bank note does not indicate whether the currency is fake or not. In a social media post, the official Press Information Bureau's Fact Check handle has dismissed rumours. In a tweet (originally in Hindi), PIB said, “It is being claimed in a message that the ₹ 500 note in which the green stripe is not near the RBI governor's signature but near the picture of Gandhi ji is fake. This assertion is false. According to RBI both types of notes are valid."
Moreover, RBI has shared a PDF - 'RBI Kehta Hai - Know Your Banknotes' - to help consumers in spotting difference between genuine vs fake ₹500 notes of RBI.
Here is how to check if your ₹500 note is genuine or fake
Click on the image to enlarge
In a document attached with the tweet, PIB said, "The ₹500 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) series bear signature of the Governor, Reserve Bank of India, The note has motif of "Red Fort" on the reverse, depicting the country's cultural heritage. The base colour of hte note is stone grey. The note has other design and geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both at obverse and reverse."
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked banks to test their note sorting machines for accuracy and consistency every quarter to ensure currency notes conform to the prescribed parameters. The RBI has set 11 standards for the condition of notes and therefore has instructed banks to use note fit sorting machines instead of note sorting machines.
In the circular on 'Note Sorting Machines - Authentication and Fitness Sorting Parameters', the RBI said a fit note is "a note that is genuine, sufficiently clean to allow its denomination to be readily ascertained and thus suitable for recycling".
An unfit note is one that is not suitable for recycling because of its physical condition or belongs to a series that has been phased out by the Reserve Bank of India.
