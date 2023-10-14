Fake passport racket case: CBI books 24 people, searches underway at 50 locations in West Bengal, Sikkim
Senior officials said searches are underway at around 50 locations, including Kolkata, Gangtok, Siliguri, and other locations since last evening.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on 14 October carried out searches at over 50 locations in West Bengal and Sikkim and arrested two people, including a public servant, in connection with the fake passport racket.
