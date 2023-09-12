'Fake preacher…': BJP leader joins Sanatan Dharma row as Ayodhya seer puts ₹10 crore bounty on Stalin's head1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 05:35 AM IST
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Monday targetted DMK Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over his remarks on Sanatan Dharma and said that some people think that they can become heroes by demeaning a religion.
The Sanatan Dharma debate triggered by DMK Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin continued for a second week, with calls for his death and criticism from other political parties. Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai lashed out at people who believed they would turn into ‘heroes’ by demeaning a religion. Meanwhile Ayodhya seer Paramhans Acharya has announced a ₹10 crore reward for Udhayanidhi's head.