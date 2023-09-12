The Sanatan Dharma debate triggered by DMK Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin continued for a second week, with calls for his death and criticism from other political parties. Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai lashed out at people who believed they would turn into ‘heroes’ by demeaning a religion. Meanwhile Ayodhya seer Paramhans Acharya has announced a ₹10 crore reward for Udhayanidhi's head.

“Some people are incorrigible. They think that they can be heroes by demeaning a religion and by speaking badly about somebody. People want overnight fame, they didn't come by themselves. They came (into politics) because they belong to a dynasty," he added.

Anyone who places a bounty on someone's head, Annamalai told local media, is a ‘fake preacher’. While the BJP leader did not name the seer, the assertion has since prompted a sharp response from Opposition leaders.

“Then why doesn’t your bulldozer government arrest this charlatan?" asked Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.

Meanwhile the Ayodhya seer appears to have doubled down on his threat, urging Stalin to ‘read the history of Sanatan Dharma’ before commenting against it.

“He should apologise for whatever he has said against our Sanatan Dharma, and if he does not apologise, no matter if he is the son of a chief minister, he will get the punishment. If his head doesn't get beheaded, I will increase the bounty; if at all required, I will myself behead him," Paramhans Acharya had assured last week.

The DMK leader had made waves earlier this month after opining that Sanatan Dharma should be eradicated. He also also drew a parallel between diseases like dengue, and malaria and ‘Sanatan Dharma’, triggering controversy across the nation.

