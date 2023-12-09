Fake toll plaza in Gujarat dupes govt officials for 1.5 years; here's how
A fake toll plaza went unnoticed in Gujarat's Morbi district for more than a year on the Bamanbore-Kutch national highway.
Many government officials, commuters, and police were cheated for around one-and-a-half years by a group of individuals who were operating a fake toll plaza on the Bamanbore-Kutch national highway in Gujarat's Morbi district, according to a report published by NDTV.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message