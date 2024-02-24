Fake WhatsApp message circulating on Lok Sabha Elections 2024 schedule, says EC

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Fake WhatsApp message circulating on polls schedule, clarifies EC
The Election Commission of India on Saturday said that a fabricated WhatsApp message regarding the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections is circulating, falsely claiming to be from the Election Commission.
(This is a breaking news)
