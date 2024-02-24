Fake WhatsApp message circulating on Lok Sabha Elections 2024 schedule, says EC

 Lok Sabha Election 2024: Fake WhatsApp message circulating on polls schedule, clarifies EC | Mint
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Fake WhatsApp message circulating on polls schedule, clarifies EC

The Election Commission of India on Saturday said that a fabricated WhatsApp message regarding the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections is circulating, falsely claiming to be from the Election Commission.

In a post on X, the Election Commission of India wrote, "A fake message is being shared on WhatsApp regarding schedule for #LokSabhaElections2024

#FactCheck: The message is #Fake. No dates have been announced so far by #ECI.

Election Schedule is announced by the Commission through a press conference."

 

Published: 24 Feb 2024, 12:54 PM IST
