Business News/ News / India/  Lok Sabha Election 2024: Fake WhatsApp message circulating on polls schedule, clarifies EC
BREAKING NEWS

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Fake WhatsApp message circulating on polls schedule, clarifies EC

Livemint

  • Fake WhatsApp message circulating on Lok Sabha Elections 2024 schedule, says EC

Breaking news

The Election Commission of India on Saturday said that a fabricated WhatsApp message regarding the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections is circulating, falsely claiming to be from the Election Commission.

In a post on X, the Election Commission of India wrote, "A fake message is being shared on WhatsApp regarding schedule for #LokSabhaElections2024

#FactCheck: The message is #Fake. No dates have been announced so far by #ECI.

Election Schedule is announced by the Commission through a press conference."

(This is a breaking news)

