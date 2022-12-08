Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ranked 36th in Forbes’ World’s 100 Most Powerful Women list. Falguni Nayar, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Madhabi Puri Buch, and Soma Mondal are another Indian women featured in the list
Maintaining her position for the fifth time in a row, Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, was featured in the Forbes' annual list of the World's 100 Most Powerful Women. In addition, Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar, and three more Indian women were also featured in the list.
Nirmala Sitharaman stood at the 36th position on the list. She was featured in the 37th rank in 2021, 41st in 2020, and 34th in 2019. The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman, was also congratulated by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
The young Chairperson of HCL Tech, Roshni Nadar Malhotra was featured on the 53rd position in the list this year.
Like Sitharaman, this is not the first time Roshni Nadar was featured in the list, as she was added twice to Forbes list of most influential women in world. She handles all the strategic decisions of the company, which was founded by her father Shiv Nadar in 1976.
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairperson, Madhabi Puri Buch stood at 54th rank in the list. Whereas, Steel Authority Of India's first women chairperson Soma Mondal was placed at 67 positions on the list. The company reached new heights under her leadership. SAIL saw multi folds growth in its profit under Soma Mondal's tenure.
This year, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw ranked 72 on the list, and Nyka CEO Falguni Nayar stood at 89th spot in the Forbes list released on Tuesday.
59-year-old Nykaa CEO, Falguni Nayar, worked as an investment banker for two decades. She started her beauty brand, Nykaa, in 2012. The company was listed publicly in 2021.
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw is the leading lady behind India's largest listed biopharmaceutical firm by revenue. She founded Biocon in 1978. The company reached new heights of success not only in India but also across the world.
Judging the personalities based on media, money, impact, and sphere of influence, this year's list included 39 CEOs, ten heads of state, and 11 billionaires worth a combined USD 115 billion.
Top three women in Forbes' list and tribute to Iran's Mahsa Amini
The list was topped by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who played a key role in handling COVID -19 crisis, the Russia-Ukraine war, etc.
Ursula's influence was amplified by the position she is holding and the key decisions she makes affect more than 450 million people across the world,the Forbes website mentions.
After Ursula von der Leyen, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde stood at second position on the list. US Vice President Kamala Harris ranked third on the list. Apart from this, Iran's Jina "Mahsa" Amini was posthumously featured in the influential list at rank 100. Her death in September sparked one of Iran's worst public protests.
"The list was determined by four main metrics: money, media, impact and spheres of influence. For political leaders, we weighed gross domestic products and populations; for corporate leaders, revenues and employee counts; and media mentions and reach of all. The result is a collection of women who are fighting the status quo," according to the website.
