Fall in exports, surge in inflation puts India behind EM peers

India’s manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), however, remained a bright spot in an otherwise dismal real economy. At 58.9, India’s manufacturing PMI was the highest since mid-2008 and also higher than those of most other emerging economies. This was the third straight month of increase in India’s manufacturing PMI. If the uptrend in PMI is any indication, India’s GDP numbers in the September quarter should see an improvement even if growth is unlikely to materialize.