Fall in joblessness ‘deceptive’

The unemployment rate fell nationwide in September, the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) said, cautioning against misreading the data since it is partly due to more people dropping out of the workforce.

Overall and urban joblessness rates came in at 6.67% and 8.45% in September, against 8.35% and 9.83% in August.

The data is no cause for cheer, CMIE chief executive Mahesh Vyas said in a post on the official website.

“Other weekly labour market metrics for the month of September so far indicate deterioration in conditions compared to the situation in August and also compared to the earlier months since the recovery. The month of August itself had seen stagnation in the recovery process from the precipitous lockdown-induced fall of April. The deterioration from the August stagnation implies a possible slipping away of the recovery process seen till recently. This is what emerges from the trend in the labour participation rate and the employment rate," Vyas said.

In the week ended 20 September, the national unemployment rate was 6.35%, and the urban unemployment rate was 8.83%. Data for the entire month shows deterioration of the overall unemployment rate from this level.

“The 30-day moving average of labour force participation rate (LPR) as of 20 September was 40.3%. These compare poorly with the 40.96% pencilled in August. The LPR seems to have peaked a month ago in the week ended 16 August. Since then, it has dropped... the average LPR from June through mid-August was almost 40.9%. This average has dropped to 40.45% for the period mid-August through mid-September," Vyas wrote.

A falling labour participation rate shows fewer people of working age are employed or, are unemployed and seeking work. In other words, people who are employed, plus those who are unemployed but actively looking for employment, together make the labour force.

A shrinking labour force is a sign of a deteriorating labour market. It indicates that people are so discouraged by the conditions that they prefer to sit out and not participate in the jobs market, CMIE wrote.

“The fall in the unemployment rate seen in recent weeks is meaningless and misleading in the face of a falling labour participation rate and a falling trend in the employment rate," CMIE wrote in its post.

After a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, India saw one of its worst phases of employment, with April and May witnessing an unemployment rate of 23.52% and 21.73% respectively. In the same period, the urban unemployment rate was 25% in April and 23.14% in May, as per CMIE data.

Labour economists have said that revival in the employment scenario will take at least a year, provided the economy recovers and factories ramp up production sooner.

CMIE had said last month that 6 million white-collar workers, including engineers, physicians, teachers, accountants and analysts, lost their jobs between May and August.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated