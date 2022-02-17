The central government today said reports regarding the claims that Covid-19 mortalities in India are much higher than the official count are “fallacious and completely inaccurate".

“There have been some media reports based on a published research paper alleging that mortality due to Covid-19 in India is much higher than the official count and that actual numbers have been undercounted...these reports are fallacious and completely inaccurate. They are not based on facts and are speculative in nature," the government said in a statement.

The government said the study claims people between 3.2 million to 3.7 million have died from Covid-19 by early November 2021 in the country, as compared to official figures of November 2021, which were 4.6 lakh.

The government has said that India has a robust system of reporting deaths including Covid-19 deaths that are compiled regularly at different levels of governance starting from the gram Panchayat level to the district level and state level.

The Centre said based on globally acceptable categorisation, it has a comprehensive definition to classify Covid deaths, and that this system has been shared with states too. The government has also urged states to update their mortality numbers in case certain deaths are not reported in time at the field level.

“Union Health Ministry has also regularly emphasized the need for a robust reporting mechanism for monitoring district wise cases and deaths on a daily basis. Therefore, to project that COVID deaths have been under-reported is without basis and devoid of justification," the government said.

