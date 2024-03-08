News
Falling reservoir levels bode ill for hydro power generation this summer
Summary
- Hydro power generation in India is at risk due to low reservoir levels and deficient snowfall. With hydro power playing a vital role in the energy sector, the looming summer's increased power demand poses additional challenges.
NEW DELHI : Falling water levels in hydro power dams are raising worries, as a looming summer threatens to turn up power demand and strain the electricity grid.
