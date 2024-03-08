Falling reservoir levels bode ill for hydro power generation this summer

"This year, there was deficient winter rains compared to previous years. Usually, rains during winters in northern India coincides with snow formation in the upper reaches of the Himalayas. However, this winter, we witnessed only some scanty rains in late February and the formation of snow was also comparatively less, leading to no major source for snow melting and hydro power generation in the coming months. So, power generation may be impacted going ahead," said A.K. Singh, general manager, NTPC, Hydro Headquarters.