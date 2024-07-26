‘False allegations due to political malice,’ Rahul Gandhi tells UP court in defamation case; next hearing on August 12

  • The defamation case, filed by local BJP leader Vijay Mishra on August 4, 2018, accuses Rahul Gandhi of making objectionable remarks about Amit Shah, the then BJP president and current Union Home Minister.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated26 Jul 2024, 01:22 PM IST
New Delhi, July 25 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with party MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Charanjit Singh Channi leave after attending the ongoing Monsoon Session, at Parliament premises in New Delhi on Thursday (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh)
New Delhi, July 25 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with party MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Charanjit Singh Channi leave after attending the ongoing Monsoon Session, at Parliament premises in New Delhi on Thursday (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh) (Rahul Singh)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recorded his statement in the MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur on July 26 in a defamation case, news agency ANI reported. Gandhi, the leader of opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, said in the hearing that the allegations were false and filed due to political malice, the agency said. 

The matter will be taken up again on August 12.

Filed by local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Mishra on August 4, 2018, the defamation case accuses Rahul Gandhi of making objectionable remarks about Amit Shah, the then BJP president and current Home Minister.

 

Rahul Gandhi was granted bail by the court in this case on February 20. Special Magistrate Shubham Verma had summoned Gandhi to record his statement on July 26.

"Rahul Gandhi recorded his statement in the court and said that all the allegations are false and the complaint has been filed due to political malice...12th August has been fixed as the next date of hearing and the complainant will have to produce evidence on that day which will be cross-examined by the court," Advocate Kashi Prasad Shukla, appearing for Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi has to appear again

Court sources said Gandhi need not appear in the court again on August 12. Congress district president Abhishek Singh Rana confirmed that Gandhi appeared in the court.

Petitioner, Mishra had accused Gandhi of making derogatory statements during a press conference in Bengaluru. Gandhi had criticised the BJP, asserting that the party claims to uphold honest and clean politics while having a party president who is under suspicion in a murder case, referring to Amit Shah, who was the BJP chief at that time.

Also Read | ’Will Rahul Gandhi apologise?’ asks BJP after Supreme Court verdict on NEET row

A Bengaluru special court had in June this year granted Gandhi bail in a different defamation case against him filed by Karnataka BJP unit. The case was about defamatory advertisements that were published in mainstream newspapers. 

The complaint said that the Congress's advertisements published in local newspapers ahead of the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections tarnished the saffron party's reputation. The Congress eventually won the Karnataka assembly elections.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Jul 2024, 01:22 PM IST
HomeNewsIndia‘False allegations due to political malice,’ Rahul Gandhi tells UP court in defamation case; next hearing on August 12

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Ashok Leyland

    245.90
    01:22 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.45 (5.79%)

    Tata Steel

    162.75
    01:22 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.3 (3.37%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.50
    01:22 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.35 (-0.2%)

    GAIL India

    230.45
    01:22 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    1.9 (0.83%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.63
    01:04 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    7.28 (8.63%)

    SJVN

    151.65
    01:04 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    10.7 (7.59%)

    Adani Energy Solutions

    1,128.35
    01:04 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    79.4 (7.57%)

    Mphasis

    3,057.35
    01:04 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    213.6 (7.51%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,410.00-885.00
      Chennai
      69,660.00-874.00
      Delhi
      69,387.00-1,285.00
      Kolkata
      69,796.00-876.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue