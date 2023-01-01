Amid sexual harassment charges Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh has on Sunday handed over the responsibility of his department, Chief Minister Manohal Lal Khattar has confirmed. Singh has also dismissed the charges against him citing an ‘attempt to mar his image’.
"There is an attempt to mar my image. I hope there will be a thorough investigation into the false allegations levelled against me. I hand over the responsibility of the Sports Department to the CM until the report of the investigation comes out," said Singh.
The Chandigarh Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against state minister Sandeep Singh following a complaint by a female coach accusing Singh of sexual harassment.
A case has been registered under sections 354, 354A, 354B, 342, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and begun an investigation into the matter.
The FIR against the 36-year-old BJP leader, who is also a former Indian hockey team captain and a first-time MLA, was registered on Saturday.
The woman had told on Friday, “I have given a complaint to SSP madam (Senior Superintendent of Police) here. I am hopeful that I will get justice and the Chandigarh Police will investigate my complaint," news agency PTI reported.
She has alleged that Sandeep Singh had first seen her at a gym and then contacted her on Instagram.
The coach claimed that the MLA from Pehowa in Kurukshetra kept insisting that they meet. "He messaged me on Instagram and said my national games certificate is pending and wanted to meet in this regard."
"Unfortunately, my certificate has been misplaced by my federation and I have been taking it up with the authorities concerned," the woman had said.
She, according to her complaint, agreed to meet Sandeep Singh at his residence-cum-camp office here with some other documents she had. When she went there, the minister molested her, PTI quoted the coach.
"He … took me to a side cabin of his residence... placed my documents on the side table and placed his hand on my foot. He said when he saw me for the first time, he liked me... He said you keep me happy and I will keep you happy," the woman alleged.
"I removed his hand … he even tore my T-shirt. I was crying and I raised an alarm for help and though all his staff was there, no one helped me," she had alleged.
Asked about the allegations, Sandeep Singh had on Thursday called them baseless and called for an independent probe. "I want an independent probe. We will also get it probed because my image has been tarnished."
The minister also said that all details of the woman's entire life should be looked into.
Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had earlier demanded an impartial inquiry into the allegations, while the Indian National Lok Dal asked the Manohar Lal Khattar government to immediately sack Sandeep Singh and set up a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter.
