‘False and misleading’: Centre on reports of expired vaccines being administered

The Centre on Monday rejected the reports alleging that expired vaccines were being administered in the country under its national Covid vaccination programme. "This is false and misleading and based on incomplete information," said the Ministry of Health.

India has started administering vaccine to children in the age group of 15-18 years, and currently it is using Bharat Biotech's Covid vaccine – Covaxin – for the drive.

The ministry today said that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on 25th October 2021 had approved the extension of shelf life of Covaxin from 9 months to 12 months.

Similarly, the shelf life of Covishield has been extended by the National Regulator from 6 months to 9 months on 22nd February 2021, it added.

The shelf life of vaccines is extended by the National Regulator based on comprehensive analysis and examination of stability study data furnished by the vaccine manufacturers.

The clarification came after some complained on social media that they were being given expired vaccines. The government, however, clarified that the vaccine were not expired as the shelf life was extended.

