'False and misleading': Indian Army refutes reports about 'drunk' officer ramming car into 30 people in Nagpur

The Indian Army has strongly refuted media reports claiming that a drunken soldier rammed his car into a crowd, injuring multiple civilians in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district. Calling the coverage “false and misleading,” the Army issued a clarification on Tuesday, August 5, urging media platforms to verify facts before sensationalising incidents.

Advertisement

The now-debunked incident was widely reported on August 4 under headlines such as ‘Drunk Army Officer Rams Car Into 30 People In Nagpur, Thrashed By Locals.’ The Army has confirmed that the version circulating in some media outlets misrepresents what took place.

What the Army says happened In its statement, the Army identified the individual involved as Havildar Harsh Pal Mahadev Waghmare, a resident of Ramtek in Nagpur district, who is currently posted in the North East and was on leave at the time of the incident.

On the evening of August 3, Havildar Waghmare reportedly had a minor dispute over parking while returning from a relative’s house. The altercation took place in Ramtek and escalated when four individuals began chasing him. According to the Army, while trying to get away, the jawan lost control of his vehicle, which struck a tree, NDTV reported.

Advertisement

“At that moment, the jawan was pulled out from the car, savagely attacked by these four locals, his car was damaged, and thrown in a drain,” the Army stated in a detailed note.

Crucially, the Army clarified that no civilians were injured during the incident, contrary to claims that 25–30 people had been hit.

FIR filed, police coordination underway Following the incident, the jawan lodged an FIR against the four individuals involved in the assault at Ramtek Police Station on August 4. The Local Military Authority is now coordinating with local police to ensure a swift and fair investigation.

The Army’s official statement, posted on X (formerly Twitter), reads:

“The Indian Army urges establishing facts and avoiding sensationalism in reporting of incidents.”

Advertisement

Background of the false reports Several media outlets had earlier reported that an inebriated Army personnel had ploughed his car into a crowd in Nagardhan village, injuring dozens, before being caught and beaten up by locals. These reports also suggested the soldier had been arrested by the police. However, the Army’s version now disputes those details and calls the narrative both factually incorrect and damaging.