On Wednesday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the Union Home Ministry's approval of his prosecution in the alleged "Feedback Unit" snooping case was "a sign of a coward" and that more claims would be filed as the Aam Aadmi Party grew.

This occurs following MHA sanctions for Sisodia's prosecution in the alleged "Feedback Unit" snooping case under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

"Making false cases against your rivals is a sign of a weak and cowardly person. As the Aam Aadmi Party grows, many more cases will be filed against us," Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

अपने प्रतिद्वंदियों पर झूठे केस करना एक कमज़ोर और कायर इंसान की निशानी है।



जैसे जैसे आम आदमी पार्टी बढ़ेगी, हम पर और भी बहुत केस किए जाएँगे। https://t.co/hu37UOytyt — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 22, 2023

In addition to bringing up the Adani issue, AAP MP Sanjay Singh claimed that the government is "scared" of AAP and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"This is a completely false case. These people are after Manish Sisodia. They don't investigate Adani who scammed lakhs of crores of rupees. Making false cases against your rivals is a sign of a loser and a coward. Why are you so scared of AAP and @ArvindKejriwal Modi ji? If AAP increases, FIR will increase.

The Ministry of Home Affairs authorized the CBI to prosecute Sisodia in the alleged snooping case in a February 17 communication to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Secretariat.

The CBI's request for prosecution sanction had been approved by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and sent to the MHA.

The CBI requested permission to file an FIR against Sisodia, who heads the Delhi government's vigilance department. Under Sisodia's supervision, the AAP government secretly established the FBU in 2015 to allegedly spy on various ministries, opposition political parties, entities, and individuals.

"This snooping unit, with no legislative or judicial oversight, was allegedly being run and managed by the close aides and advisors of CM Arvind Kejriwal, who reported directly to him. The case also pertains to illegal/unaccounted expenditure in the name of Secret Service Fund allocated to the FBU," the sources had said.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena referred the case to the President of India for the prosecution sanction against Manish Sisodia through the Ministry of Home Affairs following the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) report against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the "Feedback unit" case.

The Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) received the investigation from the Vigilance division in March 2017. The LG office then marked it for the CBI.

In 2021, the aforementioned preliminary investigation was completed. In 2021, the CBI requested sanctions via letter to LG and MHA in accordance with section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The government of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is said to have established a Feedback Unit in 2015. The objective was to improve the vigilance organization and collect feedback on how various government departments, independent bodies, or institutions operate.

A preliminary investigation by the CBI found that the FBU, as it was referred to in official communications, also collected political intelligence related to political activities of individuals, political entities, and political issues affecting the political interest of AAP in 2016, following the complaint of an officer of the Delhi government's Directorate of Vigilance.

With inputs from ANI