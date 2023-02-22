False cases against rivals a sign of coward: Sisodia after MHA prosecution order
This comes after MHA gave sanction to prosecute Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the alleged 'Feedback Unit' snooping case
On Wednesday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the Union Home Ministry's approval of his prosecution in the alleged "Feedback Unit" snooping case was "a sign of a coward" and that more claims would be filed as the Aam Aadmi Party grew.
