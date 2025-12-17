False fire alarm triggers evacuation at WHO Traditional Medicine summit in Delhi | Video

Scores of people, including delegates, were evacuated from Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, where the World Health Organisation (WHO) Global Summit on Traditional Medicine was underway. A video shared by news agency PTI shows delegates exiting the convention centre.

India is hosting the second edition of the WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine from December 17 to 19, bringing together policymakers, researchers, practitioners and Indigenous knowledge holders from across the world to deliberate on the future of holistic health and well-being, according to DD News.

‘Restoring balance’ The three-day event is being jointly organised by WHO and the Ministry of Ayush and is being held in New Delhi under the theme “Restoring balance: The science and practice of health and well-being.” The summit follows the inaugural edition held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, in 2023.

The government noted that the summit comes at a time when health systems globally are under increasing strain due to unequal access to healthcare, environmental pressures and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Discussions are focused on reaffirming the role of Traditional Medicine while anchoring it in scientific evidence, ethical governance and validated practices.

In line with the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025–2034, the summit is examining how Traditional Medicine can contribute to people-centred healthcare and planetary health. Policymakers and experts are discussing policy pathways, emerging scientific research and innovations to support the safe and effective integration of Traditional Medicine into national health systems.

The programme opened with a high-level plenary session on restoring balance, addressing gaps in governance, knowledge, access and environmental sustainability, while exploring pathways towards more resilient and inclusive global health systems. Subsequent sessions are focusing on research, innovation, investment and regulatory frameworks to strengthen Traditional Medicine as an evidence-based contributor to sustainable development and universal health coverage.

A key theme of the summit is the integration of Traditional Medicine into primary healthcare systems, drawing on experiences from regions such as South-East Asia and the Western Pacific. Speakers are highlighting the importance of quality assurance, strong governance mechanisms and international regulatory cooperation.

The summit is also addressing issues related to accountability, standards and data governance, including the ethical and responsible use of digital technologies and artificial intelligence. Emphasis is being placed on respecting Indigenous and traditional knowledge, protecting biodiversity, safeguarding intellectual property rights and ensuring the ethical use of medicinal resources.

More than 170 expert speakers are participating across over 25 sessions, with 21 selected innovations from different regions being showcased. The event has drawn participation from over 100 countries, including government leaders, scientists, traditional medicine practitioners, Indigenous community representatives, industry stakeholders and civil society organisations.

Held in a hybrid format, the summit allows both in-person and virtual participation. Key outcomes are expected to include the announcement of new initiatives, collaborations and commitments aimed at strengthening global cooperation and expanding the evidence base for Traditional Medicine.