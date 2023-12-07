‘False’: Ratan Tata calls out a ‘deepfake’ video of him giving investment advice
Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata has called out a deepfake video of him giving investment advice in an Instagram post.
Industrialist and former chairman of the Tata Group, Ratan Tata, has called out a deep fake video of him giving investment advice on Instagram. The fake video, shared by an Instagram user named Sona Agarwal, deceptively showed the industrialist giving investment advice and the caption of the post offered users a 'chance' to exaggerate their investment 'risk-free'.