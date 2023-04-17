‘False statements,’ Delhi LG writes to CM Kejriwal on power subsidy scheme2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 10:37 PM IST
- I write to you seeking accountability and responsibility with regard to unsubstantiated and false statements made by you and your colleagues in the Government and Party, against me, LG said in the letter
The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, has written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding accountability for what he calls "unsubstantiated" and "false statements" made by members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government against him. This comes after Delhi Power Minister Atishi alleged that the power subsidy scheme would be stopped because of the LG's intervention.
