The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, has written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding accountability for what he calls "unsubstantiated" and "false statements" made by members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government against him. This comes after Delhi Power Minister Atishi alleged that the power subsidy scheme would be stopped because of the LG's intervention.

In his letter, Saxena asks Kejriwal to provide any evidence that he wants to stop the power subsidy scheme, or that he is conspiring with officers or a political party to do so. He accuses the Power Minister and others in the government and party of making "blatantly false, misleading, accusatory, libelous, and defamatory statements" against him.

"I write to you seeking accountability and responsibility with regard to unsubstantiated and false statements made by you and your colleagues in the Government and Party, against me. For the past few weeks, the Hon'ble Minister (Power), Hon'ble Minister (Health) and you yourself have been making blatantly false, misleading, accusatory, libellous and defamatory statements in the media and elsewhere to the effect that the 'subsidy given in the power sector is being stopped by the LL Governor / that the Lt. Governor is conspiring with the officers to stop power subsidy'," read the letter.

The LG in his letter further said that false propaganda was resorted by the Power Minister on April 14, when the file was sent to him on April 11.

"Similar false propaganda was resorted to by Hon'ble Power Minister, as recently as 14.04.2023, when the file with regards to the Cabinet decision extending power subsidy, was sent to me on 11.04.2023 and was subsequently cleared and sent back to you," the letter read.

"In light of the above, you are requested to famish any paper or communication that establishes that the Lt. Governor wants power subsidy to be stopped or is conspiring with officers or a political party to stop power subsidy. as is being openly alleged by your Ministers and colleagues in the party," it read.

Earlier, on April 4, Atishi had claimed that the Central Government, under the pretext of the LG Office, was trying to stop the free electricity provided to the residents of Delhi. She also alleged that government officers in the Power Department had been threatened to stop the power subsidy that is provided to the people of Delhi.

The allegations and counter-allegations between the LG and the Delhi government have raised concerns over the functioning of the state administration. The AAP government has been at loggerheads with the LG's office on several issues, including the power to appoint bureaucrats and the control over the police department. This latest spat over the power subsidy scheme is likely to further strain the relationship between the two sides.