‘False statements,’ Delhi LG writes to CM Kejriwal on power subsidy scheme

"I write to you seeking accountability and responsibility with regard to unsubstantiated and false statements made by you and your colleagues in the Government and Party, against me. For the past few weeks, the Hon'ble Minister (Power), Hon'ble Minister (Health) and you yourself have been making blatantly false, misleading, accusatory, libellous and defamatory statements in the media and elsewhere to the effect that the 'subsidy given in the power sector is being stopped by the LL Governor / that the Lt. Governor is conspiring with the officers to stop power subsidy'," read the letter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}