FAME-3 is coming; and here is what changes for EVs
Summary
- The Union ministry of heavy industries is considering introducing a 50% domestic value addition (DVA) requirement and doing away with the phased manufacturing programme as part of its proposed FAME-III
NEW DELHI : The government is considering implementing stricter norms to enforce the use of local components to bolster domestic manufacturing of electric vehicles (EVs) amid instances of companies violating phased manufacturing programme (PMP) norms by assembling vehicles with imported parts.