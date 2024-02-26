Pankaj Udhas passes away at 72 after prolonged illness
Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas has died after a long illness.
Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas has passed away following a prolonged illness. The news was confirmed in a social media post by his daughter Nayaab Udhas.
“With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on February 26 due to a prolonged illness," read a missive from the family.
