Protesting farmers in Punjab have called for a ‘complete shutdown’ on December 30 — with road and rail blockades from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm. There will also be no supply of milk, fruits, and vegetables until the protest ends on Monday evening as several trade organisations lent their support to the bandh.

“Farmer union leaders will enforce a chakka jam on roads and rail lines from 7 am to 4 pm. Government and private institutions are requested to stay closed. Only emergency vehicles, such as ambulances, marriage vehicles, or anyone in a dire emergency, will be allowed to pass,” reports quoted a senior farm leader as saying.

The decision to give a call for a 'Punjab bandh' was taken last week by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. Sarwan Singh Pandher — who happens to be the coordinator of both forums — said traders, transporters, employees unions, toll plaza workers, labour, ex-servicemen, Sarpanches and teachers' unions, social and other bodies, and some other sections have lent their support to the bandh.

Farmers under the banner of SKM (Non-Political) and KMM have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

A "jatha" (group) of 101 farmers made three attempts to enter Delhi on foot on December 6, December 8 and again on December 14. They were not allowed to proceed by security personnel in Haryana.

The protesters have also announced plans to hold a "Kisan Mahapanchayat" at the Khanauri protest site on January 4.

The updates came even as farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal continued his hunger strike for a 34th straight day at the Khanauri Kisan Morcha. He has demanded a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price for crops.