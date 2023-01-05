More than 500 houses in the Himalayan town of Joshimath have developed cracks, with varying degrees of damage. The area is prone to high seismic activity and reports indicate that a total of 66 families have migrated thus far.
Dozens of families have been evacuated from Uttarakhand's Joshimath as houses and roads develop cracks. Damage has been noted in as many as 561 houses due to continued land subsidence in the town, with 66 families migrating from the area. The Uttarakhand government has now formed a team of scientists to find out the reason behind the situation.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Dozens of families have been evacuated from Uttarakhand's Joshimath as houses and roads develop cracks. Damage has been noted in as many as 561 houses due to continued land subsidence in the town, with 66 families migrating from the area. The Uttarakhand government has now formed a team of scientists to find out the reason behind the situation.
Joshimath is located at a height of 6,000 feet in Chamoli district and falls in the high-risk seismic 'Zone-V'. As cracks widen in hundreds of residences amid the winter season, the danger of house collapse due to landslides has become a major issue for the town.
Joshimath is located at a height of 6,000 feet in Chamoli district and falls in the high-risk seismic 'Zone-V'. As cracks widen in hundreds of residences amid the winter season, the danger of house collapse due to landslides has become a major issue for the town.
What is land subsidence?
Simply put, land subsidence is the gradual settling or sinking of the Earth's surface owing to subsurface movement of materials. Locals blame the "NTPC projects which have led to its gradual sinking." The subsidence of land in Joshimath - possibly as a result of climate change and infrastructural developments - has now affected around 3000 people.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
What is land subsidence?
Simply put, land subsidence is the gradual settling or sinking of the Earth's surface owing to subsurface movement of materials. Locals blame the "NTPC projects which have led to its gradual sinking." The subsidence of land in Joshimath - possibly as a result of climate change and infrastructural developments - has now affected around 3000 people.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Here's the story so far:
Here's the story so far:
Officials say that nearly 30 families in the Himalayan town of Joshimath have been evacuated to safer locations. By some accounts others still have migrated as their houses were damaged. According to District Disaster Management Officer NK Joshi, 561 houses in different areas of the town have developed cracks, with varying degrees of damage.
The Uttarakhand government has put together a team of scientists to look into the matter. The team – which includes engineers from the Geological Survey of India, Wadia Institute and IIT Roorkee – is set to go to the spot and assess the occurrence of landslides and cracks.
A similar inspection had also been carried out by a team of experts on December 27 last year. Earlier reports citing an expert panel set up by the Uttarakhand government say that several pockets of Joshimath are "sinking" due to man-made and natural factors.
A delegation from Joshimath is slated to travel to Dehradun in the near future for a meeting with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. They demand rehabilitation for the people affected by the subsidence. Joshimath Municipal Chairman Shailendra Pawarhas already met with the CM to discuss the matter.
Officials say that nearly 30 families in the Himalayan town of Joshimath have been evacuated to safer locations. By some accounts others still have migrated as their houses were damaged. According to District Disaster Management Officer NK Joshi, 561 houses in different areas of the town have developed cracks, with varying degrees of damage.
The Uttarakhand government has put together a team of scientists to look into the matter. The team – which includes engineers from the Geological Survey of India, Wadia Institute and IIT Roorkee – is set to go to the spot and assess the occurrence of landslides and cracks.
A similar inspection had also been carried out by a team of experts on December 27 last year. Earlier reports citing an expert panel set up by the Uttarakhand government say that several pockets of Joshimath are "sinking" due to man-made and natural factors.
A delegation from Joshimath is slated to travel to Dehradun in the near future for a meeting with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. They demand rehabilitation for the people affected by the subsidence. Joshimath Municipal Chairman Shailendra Pawarhas already met with the CM to discuss the matter.
"I will be visiting Joshimath in the coming days and initiate steps to handle the situation. All the reports will be monitored and all the required steps will be taken. I have had a word with the Municipal Corporation chairman Shailendra Pawar to monitor the condition in the district," the CM told news agency ANI today.
Meanwhile the town observed a bandh on Thursday to protest against administrative indifference to the plight of residents and the "NTPC projects which have led to its gradual sinking." Locals descended on the streets shouting slogans against the 'idle' administration and staged a chakka jam while the business establishments remained closed.
The agitators have sought immediate rehabilitation of residents, stopping construction of an NTPC tunnel and a bypass road between Helang and Marwadi for Badrinath and fixing responsibility of this disaster on the NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project.
The state unit of the BJP has also formed a 14-member committee to assess the land subsidence and damages taking place in Joshimath. According to party officials the team will visit the site on January 6 and hold talks with local residents, businessmen and public representatives before submit a report.
(With inputs from agencies)
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"I will be visiting Joshimath in the coming days and initiate steps to handle the situation. All the reports will be monitored and all the required steps will be taken. I have had a word with the Municipal Corporation chairman Shailendra Pawar to monitor the condition in the district," the CM told news agency ANI today.
Meanwhile the town observed a bandh on Thursday to protest against administrative indifference to the plight of residents and the "NTPC projects which have led to its gradual sinking." Locals descended on the streets shouting slogans against the 'idle' administration and staged a chakka jam while the business establishments remained closed.
The agitators have sought immediate rehabilitation of residents, stopping construction of an NTPC tunnel and a bypass road between Helang and Marwadi for Badrinath and fixing responsibility of this disaster on the NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project.
The state unit of the BJP has also formed a 14-member committee to assess the land subsidence and damages taking place in Joshimath. According to party officials the team will visit the site on January 6 and hold talks with local residents, businessmen and public representatives before submit a report.