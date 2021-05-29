New Delhi: Families of Industrial workers enrolled with employee state insurance corporation (ESIC) who have died due to the coronavirus pandemic will get pension for two years, the union government said Saturday.

Dependent family members will get 90% of the average daily wage for a period of two years ending 24 March 2022. The scheme will be effective retrospectively from 24 March 2020, when the union government first announced a national lockdown.

“Dependent family members of such persons will be entitled to the benefit of pension equivalent to 90% of average daily wage drawn by the worker as per the existing norms. This benefit will be available retrospectively with effect from 24.03.2020 and for all such cases till 24.03.2022," the union government said.

“Family Pension under ESIC and EPFO- Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme will provide a financial cushion to those families who have lost their earning member due to COVID-19. GOI stands in solidarity with these families," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet post.

Currently, ESIC gives pension to families when an industrial worker enrolled with the social security body dies during duty. But the additions of Covid-19 in this segment will benefit thousands as the pandemic has impacted people of all walks of life.

Similarly, the Employees Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) will be available for Covid victim families for a similar time frame.

In April, the union labour ministry and EPFO has increased the death benefit under EDLI scheme to a maximum of Rs. 7 lakh from Rs.6 lakh earlier and a minimum of 250,000 from Rs. 2 lakh earlier. EDLI scheme is part of the EPFO but only a segment of the EPFO subscribers are subscribed to the EDLI scheme.

