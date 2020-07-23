Families of people who die of Covid-19 to get 1 lakh, says Puducherry CM

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Puducherry government today announced that it would provide ₹1 lakh to the families of the people who died due to the highly contagious disease.

In a legislative assembly, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said that the provision will be provided from Chief Minister's Relief Fund on behalf of the government.

Meanwhile, Puducherry on Thursday reported three Covid-19 deaths, pushing the toll to 34 while 123 new cases were detected in the union territory.

The three dead were a 59-year old man, a 50-year old man and a 48-year old male patient.

While the 48-year old man from neighbouring Vanrapet village was brought dead to the Government GH, the two others succumbed to the virus at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital (a COVID hospital), a spokesman of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, said in a release.

The addition of 123 fresh cases took the overall tally in the union territory to 2,421 which includes 987 active cases and 1,400 recoveries.

The 123 fresh infections were identified at the end of testing of 558 samples.

The Union Territory now had a positivity rate of 22% with identification of 123 cases at end of testing of 558 samples. The fatality rate stood at 1.4%, the spokesman said.

The Department has tested 33,096 samples so far and found 30,260 of the samples to be negative. Results of examination of the remaining samples were awaited, he added.

As many as 31 were discharged during the last 24 hours which included 17 from hospitals in Puducherry while four were from hospitals in Karaikal. Ten patients were discharged from the GH in Yanam (an enclave in Andhra Pradesh).

With inputs from PTI

