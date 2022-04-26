Family, emerging sectors draw Indian expats home

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Their expertise in special areas ensures that they are paid at par with any global counterpart
A majority of C-suite executives willing to return include single children with dependent parents
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
MUMBAI :
Emerging opportunities in domestic manufacturing, renewable energy, fintech and space technology, as well as competitive compensation packages, have led to an influx of senior expats, who are looking to drive India’s growth story, said industry experts.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
MUMBAI :
Emerging opportunities in domestic manufacturing, renewable energy, fintech and space technology, as well as competitive compensation packages, have led to an influx of senior expats, who are looking to drive India’s growth story, said industry experts.
“The expats are ready to return and stay closer home and, at the same time, their expertise in areas such as semiconductor manufacturing and renewable energy ensures they are paid at par with any global counterpart," said Navnit Singh, chairman and regional managing director, Korn Ferry, India.
“The expats are ready to return and stay closer home and, at the same time, their expertise in areas such as semiconductor manufacturing and renewable energy ensures they are paid at par with any global counterpart," said Navnit Singh, chairman and regional managing director, Korn Ferry, India.
A majority of the C-suite executives willing to return to base include those who are a single child with dependent parents at home, and underwent periods of extreme anxiety over the welfare of their families during the peak of covid. “With an archetype that is single and with dependent parents, the appetite to return moved up a couple of notches. Every 7th or 8th hire that we enable is from this global talent pool," said Sachin Rajan, country manager, India, Russell Reynolds Associates, a headhunting firm.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A majority of the C-suite executives willing to return to base include those who are a single child with dependent parents at home, and underwent periods of extreme anxiety over the welfare of their families during the peak of covid. “With an archetype that is single and with dependent parents, the appetite to return moved up a couple of notches. Every 7th or 8th hire that we enable is from this global talent pool," said Sachin Rajan, country manager, India, Russell Reynolds Associates, a headhunting firm.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The movement is seen across the board with placement companies such as Maxima Global Executive Search and EMA Partners India reporting similar trends. Nearly 60% of searches by Maxima International are targeting this talent pool who have the expertise to scale up Indian businesses to global levels. “Few of the ongoing searches are a successor to the chief executive officer for a major multinational corporation in India, a chief technology officer for a firm in the IoT and fintech space, a chief operating officer and research and development head for a biotech firm," said Srinivas Nanduri, partner, India and emerging markets, Maxima Global.
The movement is seen across the board with placement companies such as Maxima Global Executive Search and EMA Partners India reporting similar trends. Nearly 60% of searches by Maxima International are targeting this talent pool who have the expertise to scale up Indian businesses to global levels. “Few of the ongoing searches are a successor to the chief executive officer for a major multinational corporation in India, a chief technology officer for a firm in the IoT and fintech space, a chief operating officer and research and development head for a biotech firm," said Srinivas Nanduri, partner, India and emerging markets, Maxima Global.
Maxima Global also aims to rope in senior Indian origin executives for ports, airports, and research and development heads for the pharma sector.
Maxima Global also aims to rope in senior Indian origin executives for ports, airports, and research and development heads for the pharma sector.
Understanding of the Indian way of running businesses help the expats get selected, headhunters said. “Besides, the hybrid work model allows the candidate to work from office at the Indian headquarters for a few months and his home abroad. This is also an important factor that is attracting the returning expats," said a top executive of a placement company.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Understanding of the Indian way of running businesses help the expats get selected, headhunters said. “Besides, the hybrid work model allows the candidate to work from office at the Indian headquarters for a few months and his home abroad. This is also an important factor that is attracting the returning expats," said a top executive of a placement company.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
EMA Partners India said the influx of Indian expats varies depending on the sector. “The tech sector will have more Indian expats than a company looking for a CXO in the manufacturing or EV space," said K. Sudarshan, managing director, EMA Partners India. About one-third candidates are Indian expats who are now willing to return to base, Sudarshan said.
EMA Partners India said the influx of Indian expats varies depending on the sector. “The tech sector will have more Indian expats than a company looking for a CXO in the manufacturing or EV space," said K. Sudarshan, managing director, EMA Partners India. About one-third candidates are Indian expats who are now willing to return to base, Sudarshan said.
A similar trend was witnessed a few years ago in the retail sector before the outbreak of covid-19, but now there is sufficient expertise in the retail industry in India. However, the trend is being reported for senior Indian expats, said Rajan. Young expats still prefer “to play out their international careers in the short-to-medium term".
A similar trend was witnessed a few years ago in the retail sector before the outbreak of covid-19, but now there is sufficient expertise in the retail industry in India. However, the trend is being reported for senior Indian expats, said Rajan. Young expats still prefer “to play out their international careers in the short-to-medium term".
Experts said the central government’s efforts to boost domestic manufacturing to become self sufficient, reduce import dependence and boost exports are not only leading to employment generation for the local talent pool but also attracting senior expats who are excited about the opportunities following the rollout of production-linked incentive schemes for 14 sectors involving a total outlay of ₹3 trillion, of which 80% is focused on manufacturing electronics, auto, solar panels, and semiconductors, with incentives based on incremental production and revenue over a five-year period on average.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Experts said the central government’s efforts to boost domestic manufacturing to become self sufficient, reduce import dependence and boost exports are not only leading to employment generation for the local talent pool but also attracting senior expats who are excited about the opportunities following the rollout of production-linked incentive schemes for 14 sectors involving a total outlay of ₹3 trillion, of which 80% is focused on manufacturing electronics, auto, solar panels, and semiconductors, with incentives based on incremental production and revenue over a five-year period on average.