Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a jibe at the opposition meet in Bengaluru and said that their mantra is 'of, by and for family. added that Family first, nation nothing is their motto.

His statements came after he virtually inaugurated the new Integrated Terminal Building at Veer Savarkar International Airport at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The country is witnessing a high-voltage political showdown as on one side the Opposition parties has gathered for the 2nd of the joint meeting in Bengaluru while on the other side, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA will convene a mega meet in New Delhi.

Several new BJP allies, including Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), O P Rajbhar-led SBSP and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), will join a key meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Delhi today.

Taking a jibe at the opposition meet, PM Modi said, “In democracy, it is of the people, by the people and for the people. But for the dynastic political parties, it is of the family, by the family and for the family. Family first, nation nothing. This is their motto... There is hatred, corruption and appeasement politics. The country is a victim of the fire of dynastic politics. For them, only their family's growth matters not that of the poor in the country.…"

He further added, "...Today, people of the country have already decided to bring us back in 2024. So, people who are responsible for the plight of India have opened their shops...24 ke liye 26 hone waale rajnaitik dalon par ye bada fit baith'ta hai. They are singing some other song but the reality is something else. A label of something else has been put up but the product is someone else's. There is a guarantee of poison of casteism and immense corruption at their shops. Now, they are in Bengaluru..."

On the joint Opposition meeting in Bengaluru, PM Modi says, "People of the country say that this is a 'Kattar Bhrashtachar Sammelan'...Another speciality of this meeting is that if someone is out on bail in a corruption of crores of Rupees, they are seen with great respect. If the entire family is out on bail, they are more honoured...If someone insults a community and is punished by the court, he is honoured..."