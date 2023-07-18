'Family first, nation nothing' PM Modi takes a dig at opposition ahead of NDA meet1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 12:13 PM IST
PM Modi takes a dig at the opposition meet in Bengaluru, saying their motto is 'family first, nation nothing'. He also criticizes corruption and appeasement politics.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a jibe at the opposition meet in Bengaluru and said that their mantra is 'of, by and for family. added that Family first, nation nothing is their motto.
