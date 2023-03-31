Six people including a toddler died due to suffocation as a result of a fire caused due to burning mosquito repellant. Two other people in the family are injured, Additional DCP Sandhya Swamy at Shastri Park, Delhi said.

A fire broke out in a house at Mazar Wala Road, Machhi Market, Shastri Park. Police rushed to the spot and found that the injured had been taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.

"Six people in a family were found dead in their house in the Shastri Park area after they inhaled carbon monoxide produced from the burning Mosquito coil that had fallen over a mattress sometime during the night. The toxic fumes caused inmates to lose consciousness and later died due to suffocation," said DCP North East district Joy Tirkey.

According to the DCP, the injured are being treated for burn injuries.

"The deceased include four adult males, an adult female and a half-year-old child. The injured include a 15-year-old girl and an adult male," said Joy Tirkey.

Further investigation is underway and details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)