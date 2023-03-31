Family in Delhi suffocate to death after burning mosquito coil falls on bed1 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 01:53 PM IST
Six people including a toddler died due to suffocation as a result of a fire caused due to burning mosquito repellant.
Six people including a toddler died due to suffocation as a result of a fire caused due to burning mosquito repellant. Two other people in the family are injured, Additional DCP Sandhya Swamy at Shastri Park, Delhi said.
