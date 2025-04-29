Actor Rohit Basfore found dead near Garbhanga forest waterfall in Assam, family alleges murder: Report

Family Man 3 actor Rohit Basfore found dead near Garbhanga forest waterfall in Assam, family alleges murder by relatives after dispute, according to local reports.

Updated29 Apr 2025, 10:26 AM IST
Family Man 3 actor Rohit Basfore, has been found dead near the Garbhanga forest waterfall in Assam, according to local reports. His family has alleged that he was murdered by relatives after a dispute, a report by FirstPost said.

Rohit Basfore was set to appear in Family Man 3 featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat in lead roles. His body was found on April 27 (Sunday), the report added.

 

(This is a developing story, more updates coming…)

First Published:29 Apr 2025, 10:22 AM IST
