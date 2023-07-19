A family of four - including a six month old girl - was murdered on Tuesday night and their bodies set on fire in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. The incident came to light as locals saw smoke coming out of their home and alerted the police. A probe has been initiated into the matter even as the Opposition BJP clamour for Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's resignation.

The police have identified the victims as Poonaram, his wife Bhanwari, their daughter-in-law Dhapu and her six-month-old daughter Manisha. Locals said that Poonaram's son had left for work in stone quarry after dinner on Tuesday night. According to Superintendent of Police (Jodhpur Rural) Dharmendra Singh Yadav, that the preliminary investigation pointed to some family dispute. Police teams have been formed to investigate the case. A dog squad and a forensic team were also roped in to gather evidence.

The incident has sparked ire from several quarters with BJP leaders calling for the Congress-led government to resign.

“This incident is deeply saddening. In the last four and a half years, the criminals have become fearless in the state, the government is only busy saving the chair and bringing back the chair. There should be a thorough investigation and the accused should be given harsh punishment," said Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

“The incident is shameful, the Chief Minister should resign from his post for this incident which took place in the home district of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is busy increasing the glory of his son Vaibhav Gehlot but the glory of Rajasthan is decreasing. The number of crimes is continuously increasing in Rajasthan from several times," said BJP State President Chandra Prakash Joshi.

(With inputs from agencies)